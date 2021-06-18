Monsoon to further advance in these four states during next 24 hours

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted further advancement of southwest monsoon in four states — Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh — during next 24 hours. In a latest update shared on Twitter, the weather department said the conditions were favorable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of north Arabian Sea and Gujarat state, some more parts of south Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh and remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours.

It also said that the monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of north Arabian Sea, most parts of Gujarat region, some parts Saurashtra, southeast Rajasthan and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh today, the 18th June.

"The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through lat. 21.5°N/ Long. 60°E, Junagarh, Deesa, Guna, Kanpur, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar (refer Fig 1 for Northern Limit of the southwest Monsoon 2021 as on 18th June 2021)," it said.

According to IMD, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Manesar, Gurugram in Haryana; and Ghabana, Pahasu, Khair in Uttar Pradesh during next 2 hours.

Earlier in the day, the department predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh's Nazibabad, Moradabad, Amroha, Chandpur, Rampur, Agra, during next 2 hours.

On Thursday, the IMD said that four districts of Maharashtra — Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad — would witness heavy rainfall on June 18 and 19. It predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the city and the suburban areas with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"An offshore trough runs from south Karnataka to north Kerala coast. Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra during next 2-3 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Maharashtra and Goa during the next 24 hours," the department said in a statement.

