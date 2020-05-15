NEW DELHI: The southwest monsoon current will hit the Kerala coast on 5 June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Friday.

The normal onset date for the monsoon is 1 June. The forecast carries a model error of +/-4 days.

Last year, the current made its onset over Kerala on 8 June, two days later than IMD's forecast. The current had a slow start last year, leading to below normal rains in June.

This year, however, prospects look better.

According to IMD, this year the monsoon is expected to be normal and in line with the long-term average of 88 cm. This has raised hopes for the farmers and the economy, battered by a nationwide lockdown.

Extremely crucial for India's agrarian economy, the southwest monsoon accounts for over 75% of the annual rainfall in the four months from June to September. Nearly 60% of the country's population depends on agriculture and allied sectors and most of the arable land is still rain-fed.

The global ocean phenomenon, ENSO which influences the monsoon rains is also in neutral phase and likely to remain so over the next few months, suggest global forecasts.

Monsoon is likely to reach the Anadman and Nicobar archipelago around May 16, nearly six days before its normal onset date, due to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal, the IMD has said.

Monsoon usually covers the Andaman and Nicobar islands around May 20. The onset date for Andaman and Nicobar was last month revised to May 22.

It then normally takes 10-11 days to reach Kerala which marks the commencement of rainfall season in India.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated