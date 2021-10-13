The country's weather monitoring agency on Wednesday said that the southwest monsoon withdrew from several parts of the country. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad director K Nagaratna said that the synoptic situation indicates that the southwest monsoon has been withdrawn from states such as Gujarat, Odisha, Sikkim, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh etc.

"Synoptic situation indicates that South-West monsoon has been withdrawn over many states including Gujarat, MP, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Manipur, and some parts of Telangana (up to Hanamkonda), Mizoram and Tripura," the IMD-Hyderabad director said.

However, a cyclonic circulation over the north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood above sea level persists. As per the IMD, under the influence of this cyclonic circulation, heavy to very heavy rainfall might occur at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe on Wednesday, October 13. Moreover, isolated places of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal would witness heavy rainfall today. The rainfall would continue in the aforementioned areas until October 16, as per the IMD's forecast.

Karnataka's capital Bengaluru, which saw severe waterlogging lately, would also face heavy rainfall for the next five days. According to the IMD, "Isolated heavy to very, very heavy rainfall for the next five days over south interior Karnataka, as well as at the state's coastal regions.

This week, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) saw massive waterlogging due to intense rainfall on Monday. Soon, videos and images of people reaching the airport on tractors went viral on social media.

The meteorological department has issued also a green alert in Delhi from October 12 to October 16. It has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thundery development on October 16 and issued a yellow alert for October 17 hinting that there might be light rain/thundershower.

This year recorded rainfall in the normal or above-normal category. The rainfall over the country as a whole was 110% in June, 93% and 76% in July and August respectively. However, the shortfall of July and August was compensated in September which recorded rainfall 135%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.