However, a cyclonic circulation over the north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood above sea level persists. As per the IMD, under the influence of this cyclonic circulation, heavy to very heavy rainfall might occur at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe on Wednesday, October 13. Moreover, isolated places of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal would witness heavy rainfall today. The rainfall would continue in the aforementioned areas until October 16, as per the IMD's forecast.

