Sovereign gold bond 2022-23: Series IV to open tomorrow. Check issue price, other details3 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 12:24 PM IST
- The tenure of the SGB will be for eight years with an option of premature redemption after 5th year to be exercised on the date on which interest is payable.
- The minimum permissible investment will be One gram of gold, while the maximum limit is 4 kg.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will launch the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series IV on March 6th for a subscription. The issue will be available till March 10. The central bank has fixed an issue price of ₹5,611 per gram of gold, however, it also offers a discount of ₹50 to those investors who bid through digital mode.
