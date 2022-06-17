The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 series is one of the most awaited offering this fiscal. The government is set to launch the first tranche of the scheme from June 20 to June 24. While an issue price of ₹5,091 per gram of gold has been set for the upcoming tranche. However, investors planning to bid in the scheme can earn a discount over the issue price.

