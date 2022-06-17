The discount of ₹50 is available to those investors who are applying for the scheme online, and the payment against the application is made through digital mode.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 series is one of the most awaited offering this fiscal. The government is set to launch the first tranche of the scheme from June 20 to June 24. While an issue price of ₹5,091 per gram of gold has been set for the upcoming tranche. However, investors planning to bid in the scheme can earn a discount over the issue price.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 series is one of the most awaited offering this fiscal. The government is set to launch the first tranche of the scheme from June 20 to June 24. While an issue price of ₹5,091 per gram of gold has been set for the upcoming tranche. However, investors planning to bid in the scheme can earn a discount over the issue price.
On Friday, in a statement, RBI said the nominal value of the bond was based on the simple average closing price [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA)] for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period, i.e. June 15, June 16 and June 17, 2022, works out to ₹5,091 per gram of gold.
On Friday, in a statement, RBI said the nominal value of the bond was based on the simple average closing price [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA)] for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period, i.e. June 15, June 16 and June 17, 2022, works out to ₹5,091 per gram of gold.
Further, the central bank stated that the government in consultation with RBI has decided to offer a discount of ₹50/- per gram less than the nominal value.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, the central bank stated that the government in consultation with RBI has decided to offer a discount of ₹50/- per gram less than the nominal value.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, the discount of ₹50 is available to those investors who are applying for the scheme online, and the payment against the application is made through digital mode.
However, the discount of ₹50 is available to those investors who are applying for the scheme online, and the payment against the application is made through digital mode.
For such investors, the issue price of the gold bond will be ₹5,041.
For such investors, the issue price of the gold bond will be ₹5,041.
RBI will be issuing the gold bonds on behalf of the government. Investors wanting to bid should fall under the category of resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities, and Charitable Institutions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
RBI will be issuing the gold bonds on behalf of the government. Investors wanting to bid should fall under the category of resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities, and Charitable Institutions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the terms and conditions of the scheme, the gold bonds will be denominated in multiples of gram(s) of gold with a basic unit of one gram.
As per the terms and conditions of the scheme, the gold bonds will be denominated in multiples of gram(s) of gold with a basic unit of one gram.
The tenure of the gold bonds will be for eight years, however, a premature redemption option is allowed after the 5th year of the tenure.
The minimum permissible investment will be One gram of gold. The maximum limit of subscription shall be 4 Kg for individuals, 4 Kg for HUF, and 20 Kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal year (April-March) notified by the Government from time to time.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minimum permissible investment will be One gram of gold. The maximum limit of subscription shall be 4 Kg for individuals, 4 Kg for HUF, and 20 Kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal year (April-March) notified by the Government from time to time.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In the case of joint holding, the investment limit of 4 KG will be applied to the first applicant only.
In the case of joint holding, the investment limit of 4 KG will be applied to the first applicant only.
For the gold bonds, a maximum payment of ₹20,000 is allowed through cash mode. Payments can be done via demand draft or cheque or electronic banking as well.
For the gold bonds, a maximum payment of ₹20,000 is allowed through cash mode. Payments can be done via demand draft or cheque or electronic banking as well.
The investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.50% per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.50% per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Further, the redemption price will be in Indian Rupees based on a simple average of the closing price of gold of 999 purity, of the previous three working days published by IBJA Ltd.
Further, the redemption price will be in Indian Rupees based on a simple average of the closing price of gold of 999 purity, of the previous three working days published by IBJA Ltd.
The capital gains tax arising on redemption of SGB to an individual is exempted. The indexation benefits will be provided for long-term capital gains arising to any person on transfer of the SGB.
The capital gains tax arising on redemption of SGB to an individual is exempted. The indexation benefits will be provided for long-term capital gains arising to any person on transfer of the SGB.