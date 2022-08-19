The second series of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme for 2022-23 will be open for subscription on August 22. The application for this gold bonds will continue till August 26, 2022. RBI on Friday announced the issue price of the scheme at ₹5,197 per gram of gold. However, if the application and payment for the scheme are made online, then RBI is offering ₹50 per gram discount.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}