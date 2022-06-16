Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme 2022-23: Centre to issue first tranche on 20 June

The 2022-23-Series I of SGB's date of subscription begins on 20 June and ends on 24 June. While the date of issuance has been set as 28 June. For 2022-23 Series II of SGBs, the date of subscription has been set as 22 August - 26 August, while the date of issuance has been decided as 30 August.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}