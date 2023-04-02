Soyoil prices may rise amid supply crisis

In 2022-23 (July-June), output of mustard seed is estimated to be 12.8 mt compared to 11.9 mt last year, according to the government’s second advance estimate. The industry, however, anticipates a fall in production at 11.2-11.5 mt due to inclement weather conditions. The concern over supply tightness is not long-term as the new soybean season, which is six months away, will ease the pressure on the supply chain, said Hemant Bansal, vice president at Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association and former vice president at Pantanjali Foods Ltd.

