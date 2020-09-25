Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on 25 September. With his demise, prominent names from the Indian film industry such as veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, music composer AR Rahman, actors Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Ramaya Krishnan, paid tributes to the veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and remembered his contribution in the field of music.

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on 25 September. With his demise, prominent names from the Indian film industry such as veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, music composer AR Rahman, actors Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Ramaya Krishnan, paid tributes to the veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and remembered his contribution in the field of music.

The 74-year old singer, who is known as SPB, died on Friday after over two months long battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic. The singer breathed his last at around 1.04 pm, the MGM Healthcare said in a statement.

SP Balasubrahmanyam is survived by wife Savitri and his two kids, daughter Pallavi and son SP Charan.

SPB was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai

Balasubrahmanyam, who captivated millions of hearts by his supreme singing talent for over five decades, was admitted to the MGM Healthcare here on August 5 after testing positive for the deadly virus.

SPB's untimely death has come as a huge shock for the South film industry. Celebs and fans took to social media to express their grief.

Hailing Balasubrahmanyam as a "brilliant singer" and a "kind human being", Mangeshkar reminiscenced working with him.

Taking to Twitter, Lata Mangeshkar wrote, "I'm very disturbed by the demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam. We have recorded many song together and did a lot shows. My condolences to his family."

AR Rahman also shared his picture with Balasubrahmanyam and simply posted, "#ripspb ...Devastated"

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Condolences to SP Balasubrahmanyam sir’s family and friends on the loss. May the legendary singer’s soul Rest In Peace... Will miss his soothing voice."

Balasubrahmanyam's voice played a huge role in establishing Khan as a romantic hero in the 1990s with songs "Mere rang main", "Pehla pehla pyaar hai", "Mausam ka jaddu", and "Hum aapke hain koun" among others.

Khan, who on Thursday wished the legendary singer a speedy recovery, said he was heartbroken by the news of his demise.

"Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP," he tweeted.

'Great human being', 'incredible singer'

Kapoor remembered the musician as "great human being" and "an incredible singer" and said that he will be "missed truly".

"Lucky to have had him dub for me... Give his voice to my performances in my first Telugu and Kannada film... SP Balasubrahmanyam will be missed truly...my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family..." he added.

Kumar said he is "deeply saddened" by the news of Balasubrahmanyam's death.

"Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale, hearty & his usual legendary self...life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family," he wrote.

Actor Ajay Devgn wrote, "SP Balasubrahmanyam Sir’s voice dominated my initial years of cinema. He, of course, had been a legend from long before. Sad Disappointed face to learn of his passing. Condolences to his family."

"Baahubali" star Krishnan tweeted, "Someone so special can never be forgotten, may his soul rest in peace my deepest condolences to the family....#ripspb sir"

Filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar, Bejoy Nambiar and Sujoy Ghosh also offered their condolences.

"Extremely saddened on hearing the demise of the Veteran Prolific Versatile Singer #SPBalasubramaniam Sir , who redefined singing. My deepest condolences to his family members & millions of admirers globally. #OmShanti" Bhandarkar tweeted.

Nambiar said Balasubrahmanyam's legacy will live on through his music. "Rest In Peace SPB Sir," he added.

Ghosh wrote, "A true legend. Nothing but respect for S P Balasubrahmanyam."

Aditi Rao Hydari said Balasubrahmanyam will forever remain "the voice of eternal love". "My condolences and prayers to the family and fans..." she added.

The health condition of the singer, who was admitted to the hospital with mild symptoms, deteriorated for the first time on August 13 after which he was put on life support and moved to the Intensive Care Unit.

On August 19, he was put on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation)besides ventilator and a day after, when he remained critical, people from all walks of life, including celebrities and the general public, came together to pray for his early recovery.

On Thursday, he was put on ventilator and ECMO after his condition deteriorated.

With agency inputs