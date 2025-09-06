SP chief Akhilesh Yadav gets ₹8 lakh challan for his car, blames BJP: ‘Will trace and find out’

Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav held the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responsible after he was slapped with ₹8 lakh challan against his car. He believes that a BJP leader is running a system behind it, vowing to “trace and find out him”.

Akhilesh Yadav stated that he even didn't see the paper again, knowing that the his car must have been caught on government's cameras.

“Yesterday, I received a document saying that I have to pay a challan (fine) of ₹8 lakhs for my car. I didn't even bother to look at the paper again because the government has cameras. My car must have been caught on their cameras, and they issued the challan. Now, in the background of this, the story would be that the system is being run by a BJP leader. I will trace him and find out - and I'm sure he will be from the BJP,” NDTV quoted Yadav as saying.

‘Cannot afford to spoil relations with US because….’ Meanwhile, following the United States' decision to impose a 50% import tariff on Indian products, Yadav emphasised the need to strengthen relations with the United States, noting that the country is a hub of wealth creation, shares significant trade ties with India, and attracts around 8 lakh Indian students annually for higher education.

“Ties should be improved with the US. US is the head of capital flow. Wealth is created there. People dream big in the US. In science, technology, economy, health, and education, it is above others. The relation with such a country should never decline. Our neighbouring country, which grabs our land, the country which always helps Pakistan and during Operation Sindoor, India had to face China more than Pakistan. The government should be cautious of such a country which has its eyes on our land and is capturing our market. India should try to strengthen its economy to face such a country,” ANI quoted him as saying.

