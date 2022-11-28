S&P cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY231 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 12:58 PM IST
- The global slowdown will have less impact on domestic demand-led economies such as India, as per S&P
S&P Global Ratings has cut India's economic growth forecast for current fiscal year to 7%, but said the domestic demand-led economy will be less impacted by the global slowdown, it said on Monday. S&P had in September projected the Indian economy to grow 7.3% in 2022-23 and 6.5% in next fiscal year (2023-24).