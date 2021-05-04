S&P Dow Jones launches three indices tied to Bitcoin, Ethereum

S&P Dow Jones' indices uses Lukka Prime Fair Market Value end-of-day price taken at 4 pm EST for cryptocurrency index calculation. Lukka’s methodology determines the fair value pricing of liquid cryptocurrency assets. “The LukkaPrime Fair Market Value Pricing uses a proprietary methodology to determine the primary exchange of each digital asset at any given time, which in turn determines that asset’s fair market value," S&P said in the FAQs of the indices.