OPEN APP
Home >News >India >S&P Global, Fitch assign 'BBB-' rating to SBI's proposed senior bonds
The proposed bond issue is part of SBI's $10 billion medium-term note programme. (REUTERS)
The proposed bond issue is part of SBI's $10 billion medium-term note programme. (REUTERS)

S&P Global, Fitch assign 'BBB-' rating to SBI's proposed senior bonds

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 11:40 AM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • SBI's proposed issue of senior unsecured notes has been assigned an issuer default rating of BBB- by rating agencies S&P and Fitch
  • While S&P's outlook on the proposed bond issue is stable, Fitch has assigned it a negative outlook anticipating extraordinary government support

MUMBAI: S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday assigned its 'BBB-' long-term issue rating to a proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by State Bank of India (SBI: BBB-/Stable/A-3) under the bank's $10 billion medium-term note programme. The rating on the notes reflects the long-term issuer credit rating on SBI.

The notes will be issued from the bank's London branch. The proposed notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of SBI, and shall at all times rank equally with all other unsecured obligations of the bank.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

US keen on setting up American Hub in Visakhapatnam, first in south India

2 min read . 01:31 PM IST
The plan comes with tenure options of 24, 36, and 48 months, as per the customer's choice

Maruti Suzuki adds S-Cross, Ignis, WagonR to its subscription offering

1 min read . 01:28 PM IST
AP Photo

Covid vaccine dosing: What countries are doing around the world

2 min read . 01:22 PM IST
The Indian workers would be granted a new status of residence of Specified Skilled Worker by the Government of Japan.

'Specified skilled workers' from India to have more job opportunities in Japan

1 min read . 01:17 PM IST

Also Read | The race to take fashion retail online

The rating on the proposed notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation, S&P said.

On the Other hand, Fitch rating too has assigned a 'BBB-(EXP)' expected rating to State Bank of India’s proposed senior unsecured notes. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received, it said.

The senior unsecured instruments are rated at the same level as the bank's Issuer Default Rating (IDR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria. SBI's IDR is driven by its Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BBB-', which is higher than its Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb', said Fitch

The SRF is based on a Support Rating of '2', which reflects Fitch's expectation of a very high probability of extraordinary support from the Indian sovereign (BBB-/Negative), if required, in light of the bank's very high systemic importance, quasi-sovereign status, and much broader policy role than its state-owned peers, which was demonstrated in the SBI-led rescue of Yes Bank in March 2020.

According to Fitch, positive rating action on the IDR will result in a similar change in the rating on the proposed notes. Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade and a negative change in the IDR will result in a similar change in the proposed notes' rating. Best/Worst Case Rating Scenario International scale credit ratings of Financial Institutions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout