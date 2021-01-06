S&P Global, Fitch assign 'BBB-' rating to SBI's proposed senior bonds

MUMBAI: S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday assigned its 'BBB-' long-term issue rating to a proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by State Bank of India (SBI: BBB-/Stable/A-3) under the bank's $10 billion medium-term note programme. The rating on the notes reflects the long-term issuer credit rating on SBI.

The notes will be issued from the bank's London branch. The proposed notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of SBI, and shall at all times rank equally with all other unsecured obligations of the bank.

The rating on the proposed notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation, S&P said.

On the Other hand, Fitch rating too has assigned a 'BBB-(EXP)' expected rating to State Bank of India’s proposed senior unsecured notes. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received, it said.

The senior unsecured instruments are rated at the same level as the bank's Issuer Default Rating (IDR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria. SBI's IDR is driven by its Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BBB-', which is higher than its Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb', said Fitch

The SRF is based on a Support Rating of '2', which reflects Fitch's expectation of a very high probability of extraordinary support from the Indian sovereign (BBB-/Negative), if required, in light of the bank's very high systemic importance, quasi-sovereign status, and much broader policy role than its state-owned peers, which was demonstrated in the SBI-led rescue of Yes Bank in March 2020.

According to Fitch, positive rating action on the IDR will result in a similar change in the rating on the proposed notes. Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade and a negative change in the IDR will result in a similar change in the proposed notes' rating. Best/Worst Case Rating Scenario International scale credit ratings of Financial Institutions.

