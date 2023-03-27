S&P Global keeps India's economic growth forecast unchanged at 6% in FY242 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 01:06 PM IST
In the quarterly economic update for Asia-Pacific, S&P saw inflation rate easing to 5 percent in 2023-24 fiscal, from 6.8 percent in the current financial year.
The global credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings on 27 March has kept India's economic growth forecast unchanged at 6 percent in the fiscal year starting 1 April, before rising to 6.9 per cent in the following year.
