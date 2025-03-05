SP MLA Abu Azmi suspended from Maharashtra Assembly Budget Session for controversial remarks on Aurangzeb

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar suspended Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi for the entire Budget Session of Maharashtra Assembky over his controversial remarks related to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The SP leader was suspended after a motion was passed against him in the House by Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil.

The Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar MLA is receiving severe criticism for his recent remarks related to Aurangzeb where he said that the Mughal emperor was not “cruel administrator” and claimed that he built “many temples”, reported PTI.

Advertisement

SP MLA Abu Azmi suspended from Budget Session for saying Aurangzeb was not “cruel administrator”, crediting him for building ‘temples’.

He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim.

Earlier on Tuesday, Abu Azmi said that his words had been twisted and that he was ready to take back his statement and apologise if sentiments were hurt.

"My words have been twisted. I have said what historians and writers have claimed about Aurangzeb Rahmatullah Ali," Azmi said.

"I have not made any derogatory comment about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj or any other great men - but still if anyone has been hurt by my statement, then I take back my words, my statement," Azmi said in a video on his X.

Advertisement

The MLA and Samajwadi Party chief on Maharashtra also said that the issue was being politicised.

"The issue is being made a political issue, and I think that closing the budget session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly because of this is causing harm to the people of Maharashtra," Azmi said.

Earlier, a zero FIR was registered against Azmi in the Naupada Police Station of Thane and was transferred to the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai in connection with his remarks on Aurangzeb.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint lodged by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske.