SP MP Rajeev Rai tears into Bengaluru police over ‘irresponsible, worse traffic management'—here's what happened

Rajeev Rai, the Samajwadi Party MP to the Lok Sabha from the Ghosi constituency, expressed anguish over the traffic snarls in Bengaluru.

He slammed the city police for not managing the congestion responsibly.

What exactly happened? While sharing his ordeal yesterday, Rai said that he had been stuck on Rajkumar Samadhi Road for an hour and feared he would miss his flight to attend the Parliament’s Winter Session the next day.

Rai, in a social media post on X, tagged the Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police and the office of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, claiming that none of his phone calls were answered and that there was no policeman around.

“Hon’ble @CMofKarnataka I m sorry but you have the worst traffic management, and most irresponsible, useless traffic police. They don’t even pick up phone calls, here is the SS of my attempt to speak to them , none of them picked up my call. Last one hour we are stuck at same place in Rajkumar samadhi road, going to miss flight, tomorrow I have to attend parliament session,” Rai said.

He shared a screenshot of his phone’s call log, showing repeated attempts to reach four different Bengaluru traffic helplines and patrol numbers.

Rai added, “Not a single police man is seen around. These inefficient officers are enough to spoil the name and charm of this beautiful city. No doubt now Bengaluru traffic has earned the reputation of most notorious traffic.”

Internet reacts One of the users said, “One thing we should love about Bengaluru's traffic is , it treats everyone equally.” Another reacted, stating, “You are unhappy for single day traffic congestion but think about aam aadmi, who have to go through the same pain evryday. Even we have our office meetings/important(emergency) works, still struggle to be on time. I wish all the politicians to face the same issues we face everyday.”

“No one is responding to MP, just imagine normal person issues?” commented a third.

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Bengaluru traffic In related news, Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force officer and test pilot, this month joked about Bengaluru’s traffic while speaking at the tech summit. Addressing a full house at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he quipped that traveling from Marathahalli to the venue took him nearly three times longer than the duration of his talk.