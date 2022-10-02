SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition critical, shifted to ICU

Mulayam Singh Yadav was earlier admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram after a serious health condition and his medical status is said to be critical at present
Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the ICU ward of Gurugram's Medanta Hospital after a deterioration in his health condition. The 82-year-old was earlier admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram after a serious health condition and his medical status is said to be critical at present.
Recently, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's son, Akhilesh Yadav, was elected as SP president for the third term. Yadav (49), who in his fresh term will lead the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, said his father and SP founder always wanted SP to become a national party.
“We struggled for it and tried a lot. On this day, when you are giving me another term of five years, we should all take a pledge that the next time we meet the SP becomes a national party," he said at the party's national convention.
The SP currently is a state party, according to the Election Commission criteria.
A party has to fulfill any of the three criteria to be declared a national party: winning two per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha (11 seats) from at least three different states in the latest polls, winning six per cent of the total valid votes in at least four states in an election to LS or a legislative assembly, in addition to winning four Lok Sabha seats; or being recognized as a state party in at least four states.
The party said Yadav was elected unopposed following the due process.
Taking over from his father, Yadav first become SP president at an emergency meeting of the party in the backdrop of power tussle in the family in January 2017, and for the second time at the scheduled party national convention at Agra in October the same year.
“It should be the effort of the socialists that those who follow the principles of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (socialist idealogue) be brought together to work towards saving the Constitution and democracy," Yadav told the partymen at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan, which was built during the chief ministership of BSP supremo Mayawati.
