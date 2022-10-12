S&P warns on India credit ratings, flags risks from global headwinds

The fall in its foreign exchange reserves to around USD 533 billion currently, from a peak of about USD 634 billion in 2021, is driven in part by India's growing current account deficit, it said as it forecast CAD to jump to 3 per cent of GDP in the current fiscal year, from 1.6 per cent of GDP in fiscal year ended March 2022, on surging import bill.

