Space apps are being deployed to share inputs with security agencies: Jitendra Singh

The minister reviewed the design and development of the Manned Submersible – MATSYA 6000. “Completion of all testing to proceed for shallow water testing of manned submersible during the first quarter of 2024 using the NIOT-MoES research vessel ORV Sagar Nidhi. Based on the ongoing progress, it is expected that all the long lead components shall get realized by the third quarter of 2023 to proceed for the subcomponent integration and testing by following due DNV approved interface procedures," he said.