SpaceX on Friday launched 53 internet satellites -Starlinks - off Florida coast. Just before the launch, the company brought back four astronauts home after they spent nearly six months at the International Space Station. However, the "space jellyfish" phenomenon got people more excited.

bn This creates an illusion that resembles a jellyfish medusa's bell and tentacles.

The SpaceX illusion was witnessed by many who got up early to see the launch. It was also highly shared by social media users.

🚀 #spacex Starlink mission launching into Orbital Sunrise this morning! As seen from Tampa, Florida.



Photo: me for @SuperclusterHQ pic.twitter.com/TpegAi8gEA — Erik Kuna 🚀 (@erikkuna) May 6, 2022

Well that never gets old!!! pic.twitter.com/36iVPDj3Lt — Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) May 6, 2022

Explaining the phenomenon, SpaceX's Jessica Jenson told media, "Basically, what's happening is, it's still dark outside, but you have the sun illuminating the plume as it's in space." Ms Jensen is the director of Dragon mission management for SpaceX.