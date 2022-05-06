OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Space jellyfish illuminates sky, thanks to SpaceX. Details here
Listen to this article

SpaceX on Friday launched 53 internet satellites -Starlinks - off Florida coast. Just before the launch, the company brought back four astronauts home after they spent nearly six months at the International Space Station. However, the "space jellyfish" phenomenon got people more excited.

bn This creates an illusion that resembles a jellyfish medusa's bell and tentacles.

The SpaceX illusion was witnessed by many who got up early to see the launch. It was also highly shared by social media users.

Explaining the phenomenon, SpaceX's Jessica Jenson told media, "Basically, what's happening is, it's still dark outside, but you have the sun illuminating the plume as it's in space." Ms Jensen is the director of Dragon mission management for SpaceX.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout