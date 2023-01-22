While affirming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted innovation and simplified rules, Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that there have been 120 space-related startups in the country, in the past three years. The minister added that the government has ended the secrecy around the space ecosystem of the country.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a sense of esteem to science and scientists after six decades. Now, we can see a positive environment like a festival because he has not only given importance to science and scientific events but also promoted new innovation by taking revolutionary steps and simplifying rules," Singh said at the inauguration of the India International Science Festival in Bhopal.

The minister stressed the fact that earlier, Science was not used to treat as a serious career, and people used to do BSc, MSc, and Ph.D. in descending order of priority. He added that things now stand changed under the new government of PM Modi.

“The space department used to work secretively. An international scientist took me to a space center and took me to an area where even scientists were not allowed to roam. I got the point and shared this problem with PM Modi. By ending the secret work in the space department, the Prime Minister gave a boost to space technology through public-private participation. As many as 120 start-ups come up in space technology," Singh said giving an example.

He also praised the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan for organizing the science festival in which around 300 scientific organizations are participating.

“I can say with responsibility that religion and science do not cross each other, but support each other," Chouhan said at the inauguration.

“Religion and science always support each other. We understood the interconnection of science and spirituality. Glorious, powerful, prosperous, and strong India is being built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His thinking is also scientific," the minister added.

The Chief Minister also delved into the zones of yoga, meditation and said, “We tried to find the truth of the universe through yoga, meditation, pranayama, and samadhi."

“The concept of aircraft was already in India thousands of years ago. India’s astronomer Bhaskaracharya proved centuries before Newton that the earth attracts celestial objects with a special force," he added.

The minister said that India is now the third largest ecosystem in the world and in Madhya Pradesh 2,600 startups have been formed in the past one year.