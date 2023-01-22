Space related startups got boost under PM Modi's leadership: Jitendra Singh2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 04:46 AM IST
- Jitendra Singh praised the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan for organizing the science festival in which around 300 scientific organizations are participating
While affirming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted innovation and simplified rules, Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that there have been 120 space-related startups in the country, in the past three years. The minister added that the government has ended the secrecy around the space ecosystem of the country.
