Space sector reforms not aimed at privatising ISRO: Chairman K Sivan

Noting that the private sector is much eager now, he said a lot of people are coming forward to make launch vehicles, and satellites and providing space based services. Uma Maheshwaran also said a mechanism is required regarding the indulgence of the private sector and for this, enactment of the space activity bill is a primary requisite. "It (bill) is almost in its final shape now, we have presented it to the Ministry (PMO) for inter-ministerial consultation and we feel that very soon it will be approved by the Cabinet and presented to the Parliament for making it an act. This is mandatory as India is signatory to the outer space treaty," he added.