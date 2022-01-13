Space travel on a budget? India’s space agency looking to challenge big players

India is one of only a handful of nations that have sent probes to the moon and Mars. But the most impressive part of its space program is its cost-effectiveness. Unlike other government space organizations, India’s agency is extremely efficient, with the lowest cost-per-kilogram in the industry. Now India is throwing open its doors to private companies, and raising its stellar ambitions. On this episode of Bloomberg’s Giant Leap, we explain how India’s space agency, the commercial workhorse of the satellite industry, is looking to challenge the big players.