OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Space travel on a budget? India’s space agency looking to challenge big players

Space travel on a budget? India’s space agency looking to challenge big players

Unlike other government space organizations, India’s agency is extremely efficient, with the lowest cost-per-kilogram in the industry.Premium
Unlike other government space organizations, India’s agency is extremely efficient, with the lowest cost-per-kilogram in the industry.
 1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2022, 05:42 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Having built its name as a commercial workhorse, India’s space agency is looking to challenge the big players
  • Unlike other government space organizations, India’s agency is extremely efficient, with the lowest cost-per-kilogram in the industry

Listen to this article

India is one of only a handful of nations that have sent probes to the moon and Mars. But the most impressive part of its space program is its cost-effectiveness. Unlike other government space organizations, India’s agency is extremely efficient, with the lowest cost-per-kilogram in the industry. Now India is throwing open its doors to private companies, and raising its stellar ambitions. On this episode of Bloomberg’s Giant Leap, we explain how India’s space agency, the commercial workhorse of the satellite industry, is looking to challenge the big players.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout