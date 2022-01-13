Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Space travel on a budget? India’s space agency looking to challenge big players

Space travel on a budget? India’s space agency looking to challenge big players

Unlike other government space organizations, India’s agency is extremely efficient, with the lowest cost-per-kilogram in the industry.
1 min read . 05:42 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Having built its name as a commercial workhorse, India’s space agency is looking to challenge the big players
  • Unlike other government space organizations, India’s agency is extremely efficient, with the lowest cost-per-kilogram in the industry

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India is one of only a handful of nations that have sent probes to the moon and Mars. But the most impressive part of its space program is its cost-effectiveness. Unlike other government space organizations, India’s agency is extremely efficient, with the lowest cost-per-kilogram in the industry. Now India is throwing open its doors to private companies, and raising its stellar ambitions. On this episode of Bloomberg’s Giant Leap, we explain how India’s space agency, the commercial workhorse of the satellite industry, is looking to challenge the big players.

India is one of only a handful of nations that have sent probes to the moon and Mars. But the most impressive part of its space program is its cost-effectiveness. Unlike other government space organizations, India’s agency is extremely efficient, with the lowest cost-per-kilogram in the industry. Now India is throwing open its doors to private companies, and raising its stellar ambitions. On this episode of Bloomberg’s Giant Leap, we explain how India’s space agency, the commercial workhorse of the satellite industry, is looking to challenge the big players.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!