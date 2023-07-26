‘Space industry can grow up to $100 bn’3 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Currently, India’s space industry is valued at $8 billion with a 2% share in the global space economy.
New Delhi: India has the potential to develop a $40-$100 billion space industry by 2040 on the back of rising space budget, increased number of launch services from the country, entry of private players and startups, and boom in India’s satellite internet market, consultancy firm Arthur D. Little said in its latest report.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×