‘Space industry can grow up to $100 bn’

“Space tourism has already begun in a way. Even Virgin has tried it. As early as 2024, you will see some more space tourism companies doing their first set of pilot flights. In the next 12-18 months, there will be a lot of pilots in tourism flights and you will see other companies as well. We believe 2030 is a reasonable estimate for you to have space tourism. It will rarely be a mass product. Right now space tourism tickets are priced at $50,000-100,000. It will be a fairly premium experience," Maitra added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}