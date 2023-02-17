Spain passes 'menstrual leave' law in first for Europe
The menstrual leave law was part of a broader mandate that also bolsters access to abortion services in public hospitals. While the legislation passed smoothly under Spain's left-wing government, it has created divisions among both politicians and unions.
The Spanish government approved a law granting paid medical leave to women suffering from severe menstrual pain - a first for any European country. Such facilities are presently available in a handful of countries including Japan, Indonesia and Zambia.
