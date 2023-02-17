Spain passes 'menstrual leave' law in first for Europe

The Spanish government approved a law granting paid medical leave to women suffering from severe menstrual pain - a first for any European country. Such facilities are presently available in a handful of countries including Japan, Indonesia and Zambia.

“Today is a historic day of progress in feminist rights," said Equality Minister Irene Montero. She opined that the move would a step towards addressing a health problem that has been largely swept under the carpet.

"Periods will no longer be taboo…No more going to work with pain, no more taking pills before arriving at work and having to hide the fact we're in pain that makes us unable to work," Montero had said after the law was initially approved by the cabinet in May 2022.

The menstrual leave law was part of a broader mandate that also bolsters access to abortion services in public hospitals. The new legislation also allows minors aged 16 and 17 to have an abortion without parental permission, reversing a requirement introduced by a previous conservative government in 2015.

While the legislation passed smoothly under Spain's left-wing government, it has created divisions among both politicians and unions.

The CCOO, one of Spain's main trade unions, welcomed the move as a major "legislative advance" to recognise a problem that has been "ignored" until now. Meanwhile, the country's other main union warned that it could stigmatise women in the workplace and indirectly hinder their "access to the labour market". UGT's stance has also been echoed by the opposition right-wing Popular Party (PP).

What are the parameters of the new law?

The new legislation allows employees experiencing period pain to as much time off as they need - with the state social security system (not employers) picking up the tab for the sick leave. Much like other health-related paid leave, it requires a doctor's approval.

According to the Spanish Gynaecology and Obstetrics Society about a third of women suffer from severe menstrual pain.

(With inputs from agencies)