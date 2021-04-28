Spain to impose quarantine on travellers from India

Spain has imposed a 10-day quarantine on passengers arriving from Brazil, Peru, and Colombia as well as nine nations in Africa

Spain said Tuesday it will impose a 10-day quarantine on all travellers arriving from India in response to the emergence of a fast-spreading coronavirus variant in the country.

"This is a measure which our country has already adopted towards passengers from countries where a virus variant has been found," she told a news conference following a weekly cabinet meeting.

Spain has imposed a 10-day quarantine on passengers arriving from Brazil, Peru, and Colombia as well as nine nations in Africa including South Africa and Mozambique.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya announced that Spain would later this week send more than seven tonnes of medical aid to India to help it deal with its surge in Covid-19 infections.

Spain has also been hard-hit by the pandemic, recording nearly 78,000 deaths from around 3.5 million cases.

