MUMBAI : Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd on Monday said Shalabh Saxena, currently the head of Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd, has accepted the position of managing director and chief executive.

This comes after the exit of founder Padmaja G. Reddy earlier this month.

Saxena brings over 27 years of experience with various financial institutions, including Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance and Standard Chartered Bank, it said.

Also, Ashish Damani, currently the chief financial officer of Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd has accepted the position of president and chief financial officer of the company, the statement said.

“With his immense experience in financial services and strong command of the microfinance industry, Shalabh is the right person to lead Spandana," said K R Kamath, former chairman and managing director of Punjab National Bank, and chairman of the management committee of the board of Spandana.

Furthermore, the board appointed Abanti Mitra, an independent director with Spandana since 2011, as non-executive chairperson of the board, with immediate effect. Outgoing chairman Deepak Vaidya, will continue to serve on the board as an independent director, it said.

The statement said that the management committee of the board is fully engaged in supporting day-to-day operations. Spandana continues to perform strongly under the experienced leadership of its chief business officer Amit Biswal; chief risk officer Sharmila Kunguma; and company secretary Ramesh Periasamy.

“The field team has responded positively to the transition, and Spandana continues to grow on various operational parameters significantly. Spandana has also hired independent third-party firms Alvarez & Marsal, PwC and CAM to provide support and conduct special review exercises during the leadership transition, and they are already fully engaged," it added.

