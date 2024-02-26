‘Sparing your life because….’: Nafe Singh Rathee's killers told his nephew after shooting
Nafe Singh Rathee's nephew Rajesh was sitting on the front seat of his car during the shooting
Nafe Singh Rathee, the Haryana unit chief of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jhajjar district on Sunday. The former MLA was travelling in an SUV during the incident with his nephew Rajesh sitting in the front seat of the car. As per reports, after killing Nafe Singh Rathee, the killers told his nephew that they were “sparing his life" so he could inform about the incident to his family members.