 'Sparing your life because….': Nafe Singh Rathee's killers told his nephew after shooting
‘Sparing your life because….’: Nafe Singh Rathee's killers told his nephew after shooting

 Written By Devesh Kumar

Nafe Singh Rathee's nephew Rajesh was sitting on the front seat of his car during the shooting

Nafe Singh Rathee killing: The Haryana police are scanning the CCTV footage around the area and have identified a suspected carPremium
Nafe Singh Rathee killing: The Haryana police are scanning the CCTV footage around the area and have identified a suspected car

Nafe Singh Rathee, the Haryana unit chief of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jhajjar district on Sunday. The former MLA was travelling in an SUV during the incident with his nephew Rajesh sitting in the front seat of the car. As per reports, after killing Nafe Singh Rathee, the killers told his nephew that they were “sparing his life" so he could inform about the incident to his family members.

As per the police, a total of four persons were injured in the shooting, who were immediately taken to the nearby hospital. While Nafe Singh Rathee and one of his three bodyguards succumbed due to heavy bleeding, the other two are in critical condition.

The Haryana police are scanning the CCTV footage around the area and have identified a suspected car. On the complaint of the family members of Nafe Singh Rathee, the police have registered an FIR against former MLA Naresh Kaushik, Ramesh Rathee, Sathish Rathee, and Rahul, news platform India Today said in a report.

The murder of a prominent politician has increased the heat against the Haryana government with INLD leaders demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. “The two-time MLA, who is our state unit chief, was not provided with security. In writing, representations had been made to senior police officers and state home minister that he was facing threats and should be provided with security…Rathee had earlier told me six months ago that he was informed by some police personnel that he faced a life threat," INLD leader Abhay Chautala said demanding a CBI probe in the incident.

Lawrence Bishnoi's hand in the killing of Nafe Singh Rathee?

The Times of India (TOI) quoted sources on Monday and claimed that the police are probing the involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in the murder of Nafe Singh Rathee. Lawrence Bishnoi, who is serving his time in prison in various cases is known to operate his criminal activities from prison, including high-profile killings.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Published: 26 Feb 2024, 04:13 PM IST
