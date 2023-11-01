News
Sparkling returns for gold bond investors this Diwali
SummaryInvestors in the first tranche of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2015 could enjoy a potential ₹300-crore ($40 million) Diwali bonanza, with returns comparable to stock markets.
Mumbai: A potential ₹300-crore Diwali bonanza awaits investors in the first tranche of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) that took off modestly eight years ago but have since enamoured investors with returns rivalling those of stock markets.
