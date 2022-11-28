Spat begins between Chetan Bhagat, Uorfi Javed over his remarks on Instagram

Indian author Chetan Bhagat has issued a statement on the ongoing tiff between him and reality TV star Uorfi Javed. He said that his controversial comment was taken out of context, and things were added to the headline, according to the news agency ANI.
In a tweet post, Chetan Bhagat wrote, “Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/ known someone where it’s being spread that I have done so. It’s fake. a lie. also a Non-issue. Haven’t criticized anyone. And I also think there’s nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career."
The controversy began when Chetan Bhagat while speaking at a literary event organized by a media house mentioned Uorfi Javed's name and said that young people these days spend a lot of time on Instagram.
"Phone has been a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, spending hours just watching Instagram Reels. Everyone knows who Uorfi Javed is. What will you do with her photos? Is it coming in your exams or you will go for a job interview and tell the interviewer that you know all her outfits?" the Indian author said at an event.
"On one side, there is a youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Uorfi Javed's photos hiding in their blankets," he added, as quoted by ANI.
Soon after these remarks, Uorfi Javed hit out at the author and said that she had been dragged unnecessarily into the conversation.
She took to Instagram and wrote, "Men like him will always blame the women than accept their own shortcomings. Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women's clothes for the behavior of men is so 80s Mr. Chetan Bhagat."
In addition to this, she also put up screenshots of Chetan Bhagat's leaked Whatsapp messages from the MeToo movement in 2018.
