Spate of mid-flight incidents sparks probe of airlines in India

The DGCA said last week it grounded a pair of Airbus SE A320 planes operated by Go First, India’s second-biggest airline, after two domestic flights were diverted due to engine issues, while another was rerouted when its windshield cracked. The regulator also grounded an Air India Boeing Co. 787 following pressure loss on a flight from Dubai to Cochin in India’s south. The country’s biggest carrier, IndiGo, also diverted a flight due to a technical problem.

