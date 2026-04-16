Speaker Vijender Gupta gets Z category security after Delhi Assembly receives repeated bomb threats

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly speaker has been provided Z category security cover in view of the repeated bomb threat e-mails received by the legislative body in the last few weeks, an official statement said.

The move comes after the series of targeted bomb threats and a recent high-profile security breach, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat said.

The assembly secretariat and the speaker's office received approximately six to seven threatening emails since the budget session started on March 23.

There was also the recent incident in which a man drove his vehicle inside assembly premises breaking boundary wall gate and returned after placing a bouquet and a garland close to the speaker's office.

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Under the new Z category security detail, Speaker Vijender Gupta will receive 24/7 protection from a specialised team. The upgraded measures include a dedicated escort car that will accompany him all the time.

The Delhi Assembly premises are also undergoing a rigorous security fortification to ensure the safety of all members and staff in consultation with security agencies, the statement added.