Special Campaign 2.0: Rs. 364.53 crore earned from scrap disposal, says Jitendra

The Department of Posts conducted the cleanliness campaign in 24000 Post Offices, the Ministry of Railways has conducted in 9374 Railway Stations, Department of Defence in 5922 campaign sites and Ministry of Home Affairs in 11559 campaign sites. 16 Ministries/ Departments have conducted the Special Campaign 2.0 in over 1000 campaign sites, 31 Ministries/ Departments had conducted in the Special Campaign 2.0 in over 100 campaign sites.

