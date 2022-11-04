Special Campaign 2.0: Rs. 364.53 crore earned from scrap disposal, says Jitendra

Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, claimed on Friday that the Special Campaign 2.0 had generated over Rs. 364 crores in revenue from the disposal of scrap and freed up more than 88.05 lac sq. feet
NEW DELHI :Over Rs. 364 crores earned from scrap disposal and over 88.05 lac sq feet of space freed during the Special Campaign 2.0, said Union Minister of state for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Jitendra Singh on Friday.
Addressing the media about the outcomes and best practices of the month long nationwide Special Campaign 2.0, the minister said that it was 15 times larger than Special Campaign of 2021 in terms of cleanliness campaign sites. “Swachhata Campaign successfully conducted in 99633 campaign sites, 54.5 lac files reviewed, 436,855 Public Grievances Redressed, 8734 MP’s references replied and 883 Rules eased in the period October 2-25, 2022."
Singh added that the Special Campaign was a perfect example of the whole of government approach. “Departments/ Ministries have given special attention to attached/ subordinate/ filed offices including in the remotest parts of India in month long campaign period from October 2-31, 2022."
He said that officials drew inspiration from Prime Minister’s words in his tweet that “such efforts are not only innovative and commendable but most importantly remind us of our basic civic duty of keeping our surroundings and public places clean."
The Special Campaign 2.0 was undertaken from October 2-31, 2022 in pursuance of the decision taken by the Council of Ministers that under Special Campaign 2.0, for cleanliness in offices and for disposal of pending references, Ministries/ Departments to give special attention to attached/ subordinate/ field offices, including in the remotest parts of the Country.
The Department of Posts conducted the cleanliness campaign in 24000 Post Offices, the Ministry of Railways has conducted in 9374 Railway Stations, Department of Defence in 5922 campaign sites and Ministry of Home Affairs in 11559 campaign sites. 16 Ministries/ Departments have conducted the Special Campaign 2.0 in over 1000 campaign sites, 31 Ministries/ Departments had conducted in the Special Campaign 2.0 in over 100 campaign sites.
Over 300 best practices in conducting the Special Campaign 2.0 as a citizen centric movement, to bring citizens and government closer and create an aesthetically pleasant work environment were reported by Ministries/ Departments.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.