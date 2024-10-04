Special CBI court convicts 10 people for brutal murder of UP cop in 2013

A CBI court convicted 10 individuals for the 2013 murder of Kunda circle officer Zia-ul-Haq, who was killed while on duty. The incident occurred after he arrived in Ballipur village following the murder of a local leader.

Published4 Oct 2024, 08:30 PM IST
A special CBI court on Friday convicted 10 persons in the brutal murder of the then Kunda circle officer Zia-ul-Haq after 11 years of the murder which took place in March 2013 when the police officer was on duty.

Those convicted have been identified as Phoolchand Yadav, Pawan Yadav, Manjeet Yadav, Ghanshyam Saroj, Ram Lakhan Gautam, Chotelal Yadav, Ram Aasre, Munne Patel, Shivram Pasi, and Jagat Bahadur Pal.

Haq was killed on March 2, 2013 while on duty. He had reached Ballipur village in Kunda, Pratapgarh, after four persons murdered the village pradhan, Nanhe Yadav.

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 08:30 PM IST
