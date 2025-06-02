Special Cell arrests head constable for theft of ₹51 lakh cash, jewellery from Delhi Police

A case of theft has come to light in the Maalkhana of the Delhi Police's Special Cell located at Lodhi Road. The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Head Constable Khurshid, who was posted in the Special Cell until a few days ago, on charges of theft.

According to officials, Khurshid escaped from the Special Cell's maalkhana on Friday night with around ₹51 lakh in cash and a large quantity of jewellery. However, the Maalkhana in-charge became aware of the incident shortly after.

Subsequent investigation, using CCTV footage, identified Head Constable Khurshid. Acting promptly, a team of the Special Cell arrested him on Saturday.

According to the Special Cell, Khurshid was previously posted in the maalkhana but was transferred to East Delhi a few days ago.

In a separate incident, on Sunday, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a Nigerian national in connection with the possession and intended distribution of 282 grams of cocaine.

Following specific intelligence inputs, the arrest was made during a targeted operation in the Old Mahabir Nagar area of Tilak Nagar, Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANTF (Crime Branch), Apoorva Gupta, stated that the accused, David Leanne, was caught carrying a bag containing a yellow-coloured powdery substance. A field test conducted on-site by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team confirmed the substance to be cocaine, classified as a commercial quantity under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A case has been registered under FIR at the Crime Branch Police Station, and further investigation is underway.