Special Commissioner team visited Kanjhawala case location. Here are top updates

The gruesome death of a 20 year old girl whose scooter was allegedly hit by a Baleno car on the early morning of 1 January 2023, Sunday, has rocked the nation. Horrific details have emerged since her death was reported as the woman was dragged 12 km by the car and the five accused were reportedly drunk. Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a report in the matter.
Large masses gathered in front of Sultanpuri police station on Monday seeking strict action against the alleged murderers. “We'll set an example by taking strictest action to prevent repeat of such incidents," Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora said on Monday.
Here are top 10 developments on Kanjhawala case:
1) The Delhi Police have found another CCTV footage in which the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, were seen coming out of a hotel at around 1.30 am on January 1.
2) The video accessed by ANI shows both the women leaving the hotel on a scooty with Anjali on the pillion seat and Nidhi riding. The other woman, who was traced out by police during the investigation, has been identified by the police as Nidhi a friend of the deceased Anjali.
3) According to the police, Nidhi revealed that after covering a distance, Anjali told her that she will ride the scooty following which Nidhi sat on the pillion seat. She also told police she received minor injuries in the accident but Anjali's leg got stuck in the car, and she was dragged along under the car.
4) The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter by IPS officer Shalini Singh who is presently posted as the Special Commissioner of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.
5) According to the FIR filed in the case, the five accused, who have been arrested, had borrowed the car hours before the incident which took place around 2 am on Sunday.
6) Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna took the car from their friend Ashutosh and later left the vehicle at his residence in accidental condition. The two told Ashutosh they had drinks, and that the car met with an accident with a scooty in Krishan Vihar area, the FIR sates, adding they later fled towards Kanjhawala, as per PTI reports.
7) The Delhi police has also stated that more charges could be imposed on the accused after the postmortem of the woman is complete. A medical board has been constituted for the autopsy of the woman. “Accused will be taken to scene of crime in Delhi's Kanjhawla, timeline to be established on basis of CCTV footage, digital evidence", police added.
8) Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that he has spoken to the Lt Governor VK Saxena and has sought assurance of strictest actions against the accused who allegedly committed the ‘shameful’ and ‘rarest of rare crime’.
9) "My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," tweeted Delhi LG VK Saxena.
10) Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also took cognisance of the matter and issued notice to the Delhi police. "The naked body of a girl was found in Delhi's Kanjhawala, it is being told that some boys in an inebriated state hit her scooty with a car and dragged her for several kilometres. This matter is very dangerous, I am issuing an appearance summons to Delhi Police. The whole truth should come out," she said in a tweet.
(With inputs from agencies)
