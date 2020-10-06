Special court convicts former union minister Dilip Ray in coal scam case

NEW DELHI: A special court on Tuesday convicted former union minister Dilip Ray, among others, in a coal scam case related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar, in his judgment held Ray, former minister of state (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, guilty of criminal conspiracy and other offences.

“It also goes without saying that the exercise of powers by the minister on behalf of the central government was to be in accordance with the direction of law and at the same time it was his duty to ensure that the officers working under him in the Ministry acts as per law," as per the judgement.

"It is clear that A-4 Dilip Ray dishonestly facilitated allocation of the said abandoned non-nationalised coal mining area in favour of company M/s CTL and that too in violation of the direction of law. He thus dishonestly allowed misappropriation of the said coal mining area by company M/s CTL," it added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court also convicted two senior officials of the coal ministry at that time, Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam, Castron Technologies Ltd (CTL), its director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla and Castron Mining Ltd (CML).

The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on 14 October.

The case pertains to allocation of 105.153 hectares of non- nationalized, abandoned coal mining area in Giridih, Jharkhand, in favour of Castron Technologies Limited by 14th Screening Committee, ministry of Coal, Government of India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated