A Delhi court today rejected the plea of Delhi Police seeking extension of custody of two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar for three more days over the alleged murder of a young wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium here in Delhi and sent him to judicial custody for nine days.

Sushil Kumar, who was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Rashmi Gupta at the end of the four-day police custody, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Sushil Kumar is facing charges of murder, cupable homicide and kidnapping. The international wrestler was arrested on May 23. Following his arrest, the court had remanded him to six days police custody, which was later extended by four more days.

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. Sagar succumbed to the injuries later.

The international wrestler was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar, on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area. Police said a total of nine people, including Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. Police had earlier said Kumar has been evasive and has not been cooperating with the investigators during questioning. On Thursday, a video surfaced on the social media purportedly showing Kumar and his associates allegedly hitting another man with sticks. In the video, Kumar and his associates are purportedly seen carrying sticks in their hands while the injured man can be seen lying on the ground. On Wednesday morning, police had said four associates of Kumar, who were involved in the alleged property dispute case that led to the death of the 23-year-old Sagar, were arrested. Several teams, including the Crime Branch and four teams of the Special cell, had conducted raids in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Punjab

