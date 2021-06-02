Delhi court remands wrestler Sushil Kumar to nine days in jail

The international wrestler was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar, on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area. Police said a total of nine people, including Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. Police had earlier said Kumar has been evasive and has not been cooperating with the investigators during questioning. On Thursday, a video surfaced on the social media purportedly showing Kumar and his associates allegedly hitting another man with sticks. In the video, Kumar and his associates are purportedly seen carrying sticks in their hands while the injured man can be seen lying on the ground. On Wednesday morning, police had said four associates of Kumar, who were involved in the alleged property dispute case that led to the death of the 23-year-old Sagar, were arrested. Several teams, including the Crime Branch and four teams of the Special cell, had conducted raids in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Punjab