Special court sentences ex-minister to 3 years in jail in coal scam case

NEW DELHI: A special Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI) court on Monday sentenced former Union minister Dilip Ray to three years in jail in the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in allocation of Jharkhand coal block in 1999. The court also awarded three-year jail term to two individuals who were also convicted in the matter on 6 October.

Special judge Bharat Parashar found Ray, former minister of state (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government guilty for criminal conspiracy and other offences.

“It also goes without saying that the exercise of powers by the minister on behalf of the Central Government was to be in accordance with the direction of law and at the same time it was his duty to ensure that the officers working under him in the ministry acts as per law," the judgment had said.

It is clear that Dilip Ray dishonestly facilitated allocation of the said abandoned non-nationalised coal mining area in favour of company Castron Technologies Ltd (CTL), and that too in violation of the direction of law, the order had said. "He thus dishonestly allowed misappropriation of the said coal mining area by company M/s CTL."

The court had also convicted two senior officials of the Ministry of Coal at that time, Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam, Castron Technologies Ltd (CTL), its director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla and Castron Mining Ltd (CML).

The case pertains to allocation of 105.153 hectares of non- nationalized, abandoned coal mining area in Giridih in favour of Castron Technologies by 14th screening committee of the ministry.

