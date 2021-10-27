New Delhi: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has launched a special COVID-19 vaccination drive in Delhi for devotees who will be observing fast on Chhath festival. The vaccination drive will be held in Burari's Ibrahimpur village. Puri was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari.

"Jai Chhathi Maiya! Hearty congratulations to the sisters and brothers of Burari. Today in Burari Assembly Constituency, North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari is here. In preparation for the holy festival of Chhath, along with Manoj ji, we started a special vaccination campaign on Chhathvrati. May Chhathi Maiya bless us all!", tweeted Puri.

Over 10,000 persons are to be administrated the vaccine across the city during the campaign.

In its order on 30 September, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had prohibited the celebration of Chhath at riverbanks, water bodies and temples were prohibited in view of COVID. However, the DDMA is expected to permit the festival at public places after its meeting on Wednesday.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of "Arghya" by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this month written a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, requesting him to allow Chhath Puja in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no single death was reported in the city for the fourth consecutive day. The total count of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up to 14,39,671 and the active caseload in the city stands at 323.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.