Special 'diet plan' for Jallikattu bulls to eat well, fight well3 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 03:01 PM IST
A big pack of hay and fodder made of cotton seed and corn are part of the other items of food provided to bulls.
A big pack of hay and fodder made of cotton seed and corn are part of the other items of food provided to bulls.
Farm fresh grass rolls, a big bucket full of rice bran and husk of black and red gram with plenty of water! These are among the 'delicacies' that figure in the 'special diet plan' for bulls that are being trained for the bull taming sport, 'Jallikattu.'