Special 'diet plan' for Jallikattu bulls to eat well, fight well

Traditionally, Jallikattu commences in the Tamil month of Thai (starts in January and ends in February) and goes on for at least 3-4 months. It is held in various parts of the State. The star attractions are, however, those held in Alanganallur, Palamedu and Avaniapuram in Madurai district. On December 8, 2022, the Supreme Court reserved order on petitions against the bull taming sport. The top court had said that Jallikattu cannot be termed a blood sport as nobody is using any weapon and the blood may only be an incidental thing.