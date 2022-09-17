Special flight bringing 8 cheetahs from Namibia lands at Gwalior | Watch video

After necessary formalities, including paperwork, at Gwalior the cheetahs will be flown to Palpur village in Sheopur district in two helicopters, including a Chinook, he said. From Palpur, the felines will be brought to Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district by road and will be subsequently released in quarantine enclosures inside the sanctuary, Madhya Pradesh principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) J S Chauhan told PTI.