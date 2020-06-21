Special insurance scheme for health workers extended till Sept: Govt

The Narendra Modi government has extended the ₹50 lakh insurance scheme for about 22 lakh health workers for another 3-month till September amid rising number of covid-19 positive cases among medical professionals in the country

The special insurance scheme implemented by New India Assurance was supposed to end on June 30, as per the announcement made by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the ₹1.70 lakh Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package in March.

The insurance scheme for medical professionals employed in state-run hospitals and health-care centers operationalised with effect from 30 March this year has been extended up to September 2020, the official statement said.

The insurance provides a comprehensive personal accident cover of ₹50 lakh to a total of about 22 lakh medical professionals employed in government run hospitals, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of covid-19 patients and who may be at risk of being infected by them.

Medical professionals like doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers, others working under centre/state government hospitals will be covered under the scheme.

This insurance scheme, operated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is funded through the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

While announcing this special insurance scheme, Sitharaman had said, safai karamcharis, ward-boys, nurses, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), paramedics, technicians, doctors and specialists and other health workers would be covered by the scheme.

All government health centres, wellness centres and hospitals of the Centre as well as states would be covered under this scheme, the finance minister had said.

However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare later in an FAQ clarified that all private hospital staff treating COVID-19 patients will also be covered under this scheme.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated