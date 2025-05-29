Special Parliament session to mark 50 years of Emergency on June 25? ‘Diversion and distraction’, says Congress

The Congress party on 29 May claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union governmnet was planning to call special session of Parliament on June 25 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

The party said it will be yet another classic exercise in "diversion and distraction" from real and more urgent issues by the Prime Minister.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that from the night of April 22nd itself, the Congress party has been calling for an all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terror attack and its fallout to be chaired by the PM himself. That has yet to take place, he said.

"On May 10th, both the LoP in the Lok Sabha and the LoP in the Rajya Sabha wrote to the PM requesting for a special session of Parliament to be convened and to demonstrate the nation's collective resolve through a resolution. The PM has NOT accepted that suggestion as well," Ramesh said in a post on X.

US President Trump's mediation claim Two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, India on 7 May conducted precision strikes on at least nine terror camps in Pakistan in what is now known as ‘Operation Sindoor’. India and Pakistan indulged in four days of military action post Operation Sindoor. The two nations agreed on an understanding to halt military action on 10 May.

The US President has been repeatedly claiming that he helped settle the tensions between India and Pakistan.

Since then US President Donald Trump has claimed to have mediated between the two countries in arrving at the ceasefire. The Congress has been asking PM Modi to break his "silence" on the Trump administration's repeated claims on how the India-Pakistan "ceasefire" was brought about.

"Now it appears that a special session of Parliament is being considered for June 25-26 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency," Ramesh claimed.

Last year, Modi government decided to observe June 25, the day the Emergency was declared in 1975, as “Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas” to commemorate the “massive contributions” of those who endured “inhuman pains of the period”,

"This will be yet another classic exercise in diversion and distraction from real and more urgent issues by the PM - the man who has placed the nation under an undeclared Emergency for 11 years and the man who refuses to answer why the Pahalgam terrorists are still absconding, why he allowed President Trump to broker a ceasefire, and why he gave a clean chit to China publicly on June 19th, 2020?" Ramesh asked.