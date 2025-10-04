‘Special' partnership: MEA echoes Putin's sentiments as India-Russia Strategic Partnership completes 25 years

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal hailed the completion of 25 years of the India-Russia strategic partnership on Friday, saying that both countries enjoy a "special, privileged strategic partnership."

While addressing the weekly MEA briefing, Jaiswal stated that "Today is a special day, 3rd of October. On 3rd October 2000, we established the India-Russia Strategic Partnership. Today, we are celebrating 25 years of this special partnership."

"India and Russia enjoy a special and privileged strategic partnership. We look forward to strengthening these ties and want to enhance each and every segment we are working on together, including trade issues, economic issues, investment issues, defence relations, and science and technology," he added.

Further, Jaiswal noted that "both sides are committed," and India looks forward to strengthening our economic ties. We look forward to further building on our ties with Russia."

Jaiswal's comments came as India and Russia are finalising dates for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, which is expected to take place in early December, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov highlighted the 25th anniversary of the India-Russia strategic partnership.

In a post on X, Alipov said, "On October 3, 2000, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee signed the declaration on strategic partnership, which opened a new chapter in bilateral relations. Today we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of this historic declaration."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also expected to visit India before President Putin's visit to prepare for the summit and discuss bilateral issues.

Putin on India ties, PM Modi Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (local time) hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, calling him a "wise leader" and stating that PM Modi thinks first about his country, according to Russia Today.

Putin was speaking at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi and mentioned that India and Russia both share a "special" relationship.